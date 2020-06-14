Man killed in Sheboygan County rollover crash

Authorities say a man has died following a rollover crash in Sheboygan County.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to County Road J near Alpine Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 64-year-old man, who officials say is from the area, had been ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there were no other passengers, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Neither the cause of the crash, nor the name of the crash victim,, have been released at this time.

An investigation is underway.