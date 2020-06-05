Man killed after being hit by train

Police say an 18-year-old man is dead after being hit by a train early Thursday morning.

According to Manitowoc Police, officers were called by Canadian National just after 4:30 a.m., saying a person had been hit by a train on the 3900 block of Woodlawn Court.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been hit by the train, and was pronounced dead,

An autopsy has been scheduled as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Manitowoc Police at 920-686-6551.