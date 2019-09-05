Man jailed on attempted homicide charge in recent Green Bay shooting

A Green Bay man is being held in the Brown County Jail, facing attempted homicide charges, in connection to a weekend shooting.

It happened Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Eastman Avenue.

It follows two other Green Bay shootings in the last month.

One happened on Cherry Street, and the another happened at Kennedy Park.

Police don't think the incidents are connected, but they do have similarities.

The same day Green Bay police responded to the shooting at an apartment building on Eastman Avenue, investigators say they nailed down a suspect.

"The victim of the shooting, along with a couple people in the apartment identified him as the shooter, so we were looking for him right away," says Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel.

The shooter, police say, was 44-year old Tony Simmons, who turned himself in Tuesday and is sitting in jail on a probation hold.

Online court records show Simmons has spent several years in prison for battery and cocaine-related offenses.

This time police referred attempted homicide and battery charges to the district attorney after investigators say Simmons shot another man three times Sunday morning and beat up a woman.

Why is still a question.

"He had struck a female, but what led up to that, we're kind of at a loss. We have a little bit of it, but nobody else is talking," says Ebel.

And police aren't having luck asking the victim who was shot.

They say he left the hospital against medical advice before they could speak with him.

"It was not a random shooting," says Ebel.

He says the Eastman shooting, as well as the other two shootings in mid-August -- one on Cherry Street were people in two vehicles shot at each other and another at Kennedy Park where more shots were fired -- are not related. But he believes all were targeting specific people.

"It's always a concern when somebody resorts to gun violence," says Ebel. "Most of the shootings that you see that we have are not random. Typically, it's over either an argument of disrespect, a girl or drugs."

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Green Bay Police.