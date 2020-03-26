Man jailed after high speed chase from Manitowoc County to Brown County

A man is being held in the Manitowoc County Jail after a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Luis Narvaez, 24.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of De Pere.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck on Highway 10 near Branch River Road in Manitowoc Rapids. Narvaez took off at speeds reaching 100 mph.

Deputies followed for about 20 miles. Narvaez stopped on Dickinson Road near Wayside Road in Brown County. He was taken into custody there.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a pistol. They say Narvaez admitted that he was in possession of the gun during the chase.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for Narvaez's home in Manitowoc. They found stolen property there.

Narvaez is being held on charges of fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, operating while revoked, and bail jumping, according to the Sheriff's Office.