Man injured in shooting at Ashwaubenon hotel

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at a local hotel.

The incident happened around 6:40pm Thursday night at the Microtel on Allied Street.

According to authorities, they were called to the hotel for a disturbance, one person had been shot with a handgun. Officers arrived and found a man, in the lobby of the hotel, with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was taken, by ambulance, to a local hospital.

Police say three unidentified subjects entered the victim’s hotel room.

During an altercation a firearm was discharged, and the three suspects got in a car and drove away.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.