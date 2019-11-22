Man in custody after stabbing in Waupaca County

A 37-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in the Waupaca County Township of Mukwa.

The 43-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing happened Thursday night. At about 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed in the Northport area.

A 37-year-old male suspect was arrested. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says the 43-year-old victim remains in the hospital and his "outcome is undetermined at this time."

No names were released.

"This is considered an isolated incident and the public is not in danger," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

