Man in "V for Vendetta" mask robs Green Bay gas station

A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask made popular by the movie "V for Vendetta" held up a Green Bay gas station Monday.

Green Bay Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook.

It happened about 5 p.m. Monday at the Pit Row Shell on University Avenue. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk.

In addition to the Guy Fawkes mask, the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with faded spots on the back of the knees.

The suspect got away in a white SUV.

If you have any information, call police at (920) 448-3208 and reference case #19-213781.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.