Man in "V for Vendetta" mask robs Green Bay gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask made popular by the movie "V for Vendetta" held up a Green Bay gas station Monday.
Green Bay Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook.
It happened about 5 p.m. Monday at the Pit Row Shell on University Avenue. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk.
In addition to the Guy Fawkes mask, the suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with faded spots on the back of the knees.
The suspect got away in a white SUV.
If you have any information, call police at (920) 448-3208 and reference case #19-213781.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.