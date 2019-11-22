Man hit by van dies in Oconto County

A man died after he was hit by a van in the Town of Oconto.

The victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from the Oconto area. His name was not released.

On Nov. 21, at about 5 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash involving a van and a pedestrian on County Highway S north of County Highway N.

Deputies say the victim was walking on the road when he was hit by a van traveling north on County Highway S.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was identified as a 58-year-old Oconto man. His name was not released.

The crash is under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.