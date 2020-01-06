Man held on $10K bond in connection to Green Bay west side shooting

A Brown County man is being held on a $10,000 cash bond in connection to a shooting on Green Bay's west side.

Tate Jansen, 18, appeared before a Brown County judge Monday for a probable cause hearing. He was arrested after a New Year's Day shooting in the 1300 block of Lacount Rd.

During the court hearing, prosecutors said officers found five 9mm shell casings at the scene. They also found a wallet containing an identification card for Tate Jansen.

A victim told police that Jansen came to his home with a black cloth mask on and hit him several times. Jansen later stated that the victim owed him $20. Jansen stated that he took marijuana from the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

A scuffle ensued. Jansen realized his wallet had been taken out of his back pocket during the fight. He returned for it. The people at the address had armed themselves with knives and were not answering the door.

Some witnesses left the scene in their car. They stated Jansen pulled up next to them and "whipped out a handgun." One of the witnesses heard gunshots.

Police found two bullet holes in the witness vehicle.

Jansen denied firing shots at people. He claims one of his friends came to help him out with retrieving the wallet and was holding a piece of ice and pretending it was a gun.

The prosecution is requesting felony counts of attempted armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety.

The defense says their client is being "overcharged" because no one was hurt and he denied having a gun.

The court ruled there was probable cause to hold Jansen on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is Jan. 14.