Man found guilty of 2017 arson incidents

Court officials say a jury has found a Green Bay and Menominee man guilty of two counts of arson.

According to federal court officials, William Julius, 57, was found guilty on Tuesday.

Officials say Julius set fire to a porch on the 300 block of S. Madison St. in downtown Green Bay just before 1 a.m. on August 20, 2017.

While an investigation was underway with that fire, Julius returned to the scene and lit another fire in front of the main entrance, which caused both smoke and fire damage to businesses on the first floor.

Court documents say Julius was arrested shortly after that incident, and was hiding under a vehicle a few blocks away.

Officials say he faces a mandatory five year prison term, and could be imprisoned for up to 20 years, and also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

A sentencing is scheduled for June 11, 2020.

