Man found dead after house fire in Kewaunee County

A 71-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in Kewaunee County early Friday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man's name was not released.

At about 1:05 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office was called to a fire at N1939 Wochos Road in the Township of Franklin.

Deputies found the home in flames.

Local fire departments worked to put out the fire. Officials were informed that one person may have been inside the home at the time of the fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice arrived to help with the investigation.

At about 11:33 a.m., the body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in the home.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.