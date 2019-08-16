Man finds large artillery shell in mother's attic in Janesville

A man cleaning the attic of his mother's home in Janesville discovered a large military artillery shell Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the man didn't know what to do with it, so he carried it to his car and drove it to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office cordoned off the parking lot and evacuated the area, and it called in a bomb squad.

The bomb squad wasn't able to determine if the ordnance is live, so it took custody of the artillery shell to safely dispose of it.

The sheriff's office says when you unexpectedly find something potentially explosive, safely evacuate the area and call 911.