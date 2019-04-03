Man facing OWI injury charge after crashing into Neenah pole

A man is facing an intoxicated driving charge after crashing into a utility pole in Neenah Tuesday night.

At about 8:50 p.m., police were called to the report of a crash near the intersection of East Cecil Street and South Park Avenue.

The car hit a power pole and caused an outage in the area.

Three juvenile passengers received medical treatment.

The driver, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"Once medically cleared by medical staff, he will be transported to the Winnebago County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury to a minor," reads a statement from Neenah Police.

The man's name was not released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Neenah Police.