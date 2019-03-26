Man expected to enter plea Wednesday in Jayme Closs case

A man charged with abducting Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs and murdering her parents is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday.

Jake Patterson has an arraignment hearing set for 1 p.m. in Barron County Court. Action 2 News is sending a team to the hearing and will keep you updated.

Patterson has indicated that he would plead guilty to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Kidnapping. The 21-year-old wrote a letter to Minnesota station KARE-TV stating he didn't want the Closs family to "worry about a trial."

Prosecutors say Patterson went to the Closs home in Barron on Oct. 15 with the intention of taking 13-year-old Jayme.

A criminal complaint states Patterson first shot and killed Jayme's father, James. Patterson found Jayme and her mother, Denise, hiding in a bathroom. The complaint states Patterson shot and killed Denise Closs in front of Jayme.

Patterson dragged Jayme outside, threw her in the trunk of his car and drove off, according to the complaint.

Jayme Closs was held for 88 days at a remote home in Gordon--about an hour north of her hometown of Barron. The complaint states Patterson forced her to stay under a bed for hours at a time.

Jayme's abduction triggered a massive search of the rural area surrounding the Closs home and beyond. An Amber Alert was issued.

On Jan. 10, Patterson told Jayme he was leaving the home for a few hours. The 13-year-old pushed the weighted bins and boxes Patterson used to block her under the bed, put on a pair of his shoes, and walked out of the house. She tracked down a woman who was out walking her dog. The woman took Jayme to a nearby home and they called 911.

Jayme gave police a description of Patterson's vehicle. Officers tracked down Patterson's vehicle and took him into custody a short time later.

"I did it," Patterson told the deputies who stopped him.

Patterson told investigators that he saw Jayme get on the school bus on Highway 8 during his drives to work. He said he had no idea who she was, but "he knew that was the girl he was going to take."

Patterson appeared in court on Feb. 6 for a preliminary hearing. He waived the hearing and a judge bound him over for trial. Patterson is being held on a $5 million bond.

Jayme Closs's family has been posting updates on social media. Photos show the teen spending time with her dogs and eating a big steak with her grandfather.

On Feb. 13, the family sent out the following statement:

“Jayme and her family wish to extend their deepest gratitude for the incredible gifts and generous donations that she has received from all over the country and around the world," reads the statement. "Jayme greatly appreciates each and every gift, as well as the many cards and letters. The many kind words have been a source of great comfort to her.”

In early March, KARE received the letter from jail that is attributed to Jake Patterson. Patterson wrote to reporter Lou Raguse that he had “huge amounts” of remorse.

“This was mostly on impulse. I don’t think like a serial killer," Patterson wrote.

The 21-year-old also stated that he planned to plead guilty. That plea could happen Wednesday.

A post on the Facebook page Healing for Jayme Closs says, "We hope that he does the right thing and ends the nightmare once and for all. We will post an update after the hearing but will not be sharing articles on him. He's been trying so hard to garner attention and we simply are saddened at how much he's gotten."

