Man driving a tractor dies in Kewaunee County accident

A 54-year-old man driving a tractor died after the tractor rolled over early Saturday morning.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the area of Tonet Road north of County Road K for a report of a tractor on fire, with someone inside. It was also reported the tractor had rolled and was in the power lines.

Firefighters put the fire out and first responders had to use jaws of life to help the man out of the tractor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

