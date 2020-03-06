Man, dog hit by vehicle in Village of Kohler

Police say a man was injured after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to police, two people and a dog were walking on School Street at Aspen Road at 9:15 p.m. in Kohler.

Police say they were walking on the right side of the roadway when one of the pedestrians, a 37-year-old man, as well as the dog, were hit by a passing vehicle.

Officials say the man was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, and the dog died after being taken to an animal hospital in Port Washington.

The second pedestrian, a 43-year-old man, wasn't injured.

The driver, a 61-year-old Kohler man, stayed at the scene, and police say he cooperated with the investigation.

Police haven't released the names of anyone involved with the incident.

