Man disappears after jumping into Mullet River to get his dog

Plymouth police, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, and a Wisconsin National Guard helicopter are searching the Mullet River in downtown Plymouth for a missing man.

Relatives say the 63-year-old man was last seen at 12:30 a.m. going into the river to retrieve his dog that jumped into the water.

A friend found the dog later.

The man was reported missing at 1 p.m.

Plymouth police say high water and a fast current are hampering search teams.

Searchers plan to come back Friday morning if the search Thursday is unsuccessful.