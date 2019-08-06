Man dies in farm tractor accident in Green Lake Co.

A 61-year-old Green Lake man died Monday night in a tractor accident on a farm in the Town of Brooklyn.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office tells Action 2 News that emergency crews responded to the farm on Brooklyn G Road at Spaulding Hill Road just before 6:30 p.m.

They found the man who lives on the farm trapped under a tractor.

Investigators say the tractor rolled over while he was working on it.

Paramedics could not save his life.

The man's name will be released once his family has been notified.