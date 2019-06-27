Man dies in UTV accident in Kewaunee County

A 76-year-old man died in a UTV riding accident in Kewaunee County's town of Carlton Thursday night.

Deputies say the man was riding the utility vehicle on a trail by the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan. The UTV went off the ledge and rolled over on top of the man.

An emergency call said the man was still pinned underneath and wasn't breathing. He was pronounced dead there, and the sheriff's office says he died from his injuries in the accident.

His name isn't being released until his family can be notified.