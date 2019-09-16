Man dies in Sheboygan County crash

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says a man died and a woman was hurt in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in the town of Lyndon, near Waldo.

Deputies responded to a 911 call to the intersection of Highway 57 and County Rd N at 3:11 p.m.

The 77-year-old man was dead when they arrived. A 35-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries and is expected to recover.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is in the early stages but it appears the man was going south on Highway 57 when he made a left turn to County N in front of an oncoming vehicle.

The victims were not publicly identified, which is routine to allow time for notifying relatives. The sheriff's office may release more information on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

First responders from Waldo, Cascade and Plymouth also assisted at the crash scene, as well as Orange Cross Ambulance and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.