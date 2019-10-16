Man dies in Menominee County, Mich., house fire

Firefighters are investigating what caused a house fire that killed a man in Menominee County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the fire in Ingallston Township at 3:12 p.m. with a report the homeowner might still be inside.

The first investigator and deputy to arrive found a fire burning in the basement and the house filled with the smoke.

Firefighters from the Menominee-Ingallston Township and Mellen Township fire departments battled the flames and searched the house. They found the man and rushed him to a hospital in nearby Marinette, but he was pronounced dead.

No information about the victim is being released publicly yet.

