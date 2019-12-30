Man dies during police response to home in Appleton

Appleton Police say a man died during a police response to a home in the 600 Block of West Verbrick Street.

At about 2 a.m., officers were called to the home for a report of a 37-year-old man who had a seizure and possibly stopped breathing.

"After further investigation it was determined that the male had been using cocaine," reads a statement from Appleton Police.

The man was taken to a hospital and released a short time later.

At about 4:48 a.m., officers were called back to the residence on West Verbrick. The man's wife said her husband was having another seizure and "was being aggressive."

Appleton Police say officers "secured the male" and first responders attempted first aid. The man died at the scene.

"There is nothing to indicate any actions of an officer were a factor in causing the death, mandating the investigation by an outside agency, but, because officers were involved with the subject at the time of his death we contacted an outside agency to do an independent investigation," reads a statement from Police.

The Green Bay Police Department will handle the investigation.

The department did not release the name of the man who died or the officers who responded to the scene.