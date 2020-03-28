Man dies after crash in Suamico

A 46-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle in the Village of Suamico.

The sheriff's office said around 11:30 p.m Friday night a state patrol officer came upon the vehicle on Highway 41 north of County Highway B.

The man was driving south when he lost control and hit the east guardrail.

The vehicle was found on its side and the man was the only person inside.

The sheriff says the man was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead at St. Vincent hospital.

The identity of the man has not been released.

