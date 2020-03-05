Man dies after car hits tree in Oshkosh

A 26-year-old man died early Thursday after his car hit a tree in Oshkosh.

The man's name has not been released.

At about 12:08 a.m., officers were called the 3000 block of Oregon Street. Police say the man's vehicle was traveling south on Oregon Street when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The 26-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No passengers were in the vehicle.

Oshkosh Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.