Man dead after rollover crash in Winnebago County

A 64-year-old Oshkosh man was found dead after an overnight rollover crash in Winnebago County.

The victim has been identified as Mark E. Hoppe.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, Berlin Ambulance and Berlin Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on State Highway 91 at Rabbit Trail Road in the Town of Nepeuskun.

The Sheriff's Office says Hoppe was traveling west on the highway when his vehicle missed a curve in the road, entered the north ditch and rolled several times.

Investigators say it appears the crash happened during the overnight hours. The scene was discovered Thursday morning.

Hoppe was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.