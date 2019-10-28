Man dead after officer involved shooting in Madison

Acting Chief of Police Victor Wahl confirms a man died at a local hospital after officers shot him.

"Preliminary investigation is indicating the subject was armed with a handgun and did in fact fire a shot at officers in the encounter." says Wahl.

Police say they were responding to reports of the 63-year-old man shooting a gun in the 6500 block of Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.

"Well it's certainly nothing that anybody in my position wants to go through. It's difficult for the community." says Wahl. "It's a tragedy for the family of the suspect. It's a tragedy for the officers who were involved in the incident. It's very difficult for all involved so it's nothing any of us want to go through."

Wahl says the investigation has been turned over to the Dane County Sheriff's Investigate Unit, who combed through the ground for evidence.

The Department of Justice released a statement following the shooting, saying "DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a local district attorney’s office when the investigation concludes."

Acting Chief Wahl says there's no new information on the status of the officers involved with the shooting or their positions within the department.

