Man dead after crash in Town of Angelica

A 41-year-old man died after a crash in Shawano County late Thursday.

At about 10:40 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff's Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Cedar Road north of Hill Drive in the Town of Angelica.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the victim trapped inside his vehicle. He was unresponsive.

The Shawano County Coroner's Office pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The victim's name will not be released until family members are notified of his death.

The crash is under investigation.