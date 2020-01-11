Man convicted of Monfils murder makes first public appearance since release

A man convicted in one of Wisconsin's highest profile true crime cases made his first public appearance since his release Saturday.

Michael Hirn joined author Joan Treppa for a book signing Saturday afternoon at the Brown County Library.

Hirn was convicted in the killing of Tom Monfils, but was released from prison in 2018.

Treppa, whose book is titled "Reclaiming Lives", describes herself as a citizen advocate for the wrongfully convicted.

After the signing, the pair sat down and discussed his life since being released, and what they believe are major flaws in the case.

"Initially, because I read the Monfils conspiracy book and it seemed like bullying to me, I had been bullied as a child, and that really tugged at my heart strings. I know what it feels like to be accused of something that you didn't do and to have it on the scale that they had it really affected me, and I had to get involved," said Treppa.

Action 2 News has reported on the so-called "Monfils 6" case for years.

In 1992, Tom Monfils' body was found in a pulp vat at a paper mill in Green Bay.

Six men, including Hirn, were convicted and sentenced to live in prison.

All six men have maintained their innocence, and five of them have since been released.