Man convicted in Wisconsin summer camp sex assault case

A 20-year-old man has been convicted in a Wisconsin summer camp sexual assault case.

On July 16, Coleman Leonard entered "no contest" pleas to charges of Child Enticement and 4th Degree Sexual Assault. He was found guilty.

As part of a plea agreement, three other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Last July, a Waushara County detective was called to Camp Napowan in the Town of Mount Morris for reports of possible sexual assaults at the camp by a staffer.

An alleged victim had found Coleman Leonard's notebook in his room at camp. It "contained a list of all the individuals that he [Leonard] had done things with at the camp," reads the criminal complaint.

"Victim 1" told a detective that Leonard had sexually assaulted him when he was 14-years-old.

"Victim 2 said he was assaulted by Leonard when he was 15.

"Victim 3" stated that Leonard had sexually assaulted when he was 15-years old.

Additional camp staffers came forward to talk about past sexual encounters with Leonard.

Leonard's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24.