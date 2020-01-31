Man convicted in Fox Valley criminal damage spree sentenced to six years

A man convicted in a criminal damage spree in the Fox Valley has been sentenced to six years in state prison.

On Jan. 30, Brandon Fossum, 18, appeared in Outagamie County Court for a sentencing hearing.

Fossum was charged in two cases. In one case, he was convicted of multiple charges of Criminal Damage to Property due to a "no contest" plea. He was also convicted of Arson and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

In a second case, Fossum was convicted of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property and Arson.

As part of a plea agreement, some counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Overall, the judge sentenced Fossum to six years in state prison.

In Jan. 2019, Fossum, Kevin H. Peterson, and two others who were referred to the juvenile justice system were arrested in connection to these cases:

--Damage to the Fox Cities Champion Center site in Grand Chute

--Fires in Appleton's downtown parking ramps

--Burglary at a Fox Valley Tech home in Appleton

--Damage to a construction site in Little Chute

Peterson, 19, has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 18.