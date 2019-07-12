Man cited for distracted driving after Manitowoc County work zone crash

Distracted driving was a factor in a crash that injured two people in a Manitowoc County work zone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On July 11, emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on I-43 south of County Road CL in the Township of Newton.

Investigators say 54-year-old Raymond Panick was driving south on the Interstate and entered an active work zone. A highway truck was partially in the driving lane with an arrow board directing traffic into the passing lane.

The Sheriff's Office says Panick failed to move into the passing lane and continued into the driving lane. His vehicle was approaching maintenance workers and equipment. The Sheriff's Office says Panick, an Iron Mountain, Michigan man, was unable to get into the passing lane because there were vehicles in it. He swerved towards the shoulder and crashed into a digital speed board.

Panick and his passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"Thankfully no maintenance workers were injured," reads a statement from Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

Panick was cited for inattentive driving, operating without a license, and operating without insurance.

The sheriff reminds drivers to slow down and move over in construction zones.