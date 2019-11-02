Man unhappy with amount of cheese on pizza gets cited

A Wausau area man was cited after allegedly threatening workers at a Pizza Hut in central Wisconsin, because his pizza didn’t have enough cheese, according to our sister station WAOW.

(FILE PHOTO) Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is debuting meatless sausage crumbles on Little Caesars pizza./ Source: MGN

Everest Metro Police were called to the Pizza Hut in the 2700 block of Schofield Avenue in Weston on Monday and WAOW reports the officer arrived around 12:30pm after the store reported a man entered the store, swearing and yelling at staff because he was dissatisfied with his pizza.

It reportedly started when a woman came in around and ordered a pizza, asking for extra cheese, but she later came back to the store and said her boyfriend wouldn’t eat the pizza.

She told staff she came back because there wasn’t enough cheese on it.

WAOW reports that staff told police they informed the woman they would remake the pizza, but it would have the same amount of cheese as the first.

Later, according to WAOW, the woman and a man entered the store and the man was ‘yelling, screaming and acting strange.’ When told they would make him a new pizza, the man allegedly said he wouldn’t eat it and he told the staff to ‘not to spit in it.’

The manager called police and the couple left.

The next day, the man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, and according to WAOW, the man allegedly replied to the officer saying he didn’t believe he should be issued a citation “because he is an American and works hard.”

