Man charged with trying to hire hitman to kill witnesses in child sex case

A Green Bay man accused in a child sex case has been charged with trying to hire his cellmate to kill witnesses, according to a criminal complaint.

Laene Antone Piontek, 32, is charged with two counts of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. He's scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday.

Piontek was arrested in June on allegations of child sex assault that happened at a home in Ashwaubenon.

On June 14, Piontek's cellmate at the Brown County Jail, referred to as "Individual 1", provided jail staff with a note that claimed Piontek had solicited him to murder two witnesses in the child sex case for four payments of $5000 "in the future," according to the complaint.

The inmate said he was given a map with detailed descriptions of the home where the witnesses live. That inmate offered to reproduce the map for investigators. The inmate also had a description of a car driven by one of the intended targets.

One of the investigators in the sex assault case said the inmate's reproduced diagram was "shockingly accurate" and that the details would have to come from someone familiar with the home.

The investigator also reviewed recorded jail phone calls between Individual 1 and another person.

This is a transcript from one of the calls (spelling errors have not been changed from the criminal complaint):

Called party: So do you got a good cellmate?

Individual 1: Not really.

Called party: Oh well… Remain calm.

Individual 1: Oh yeah, I’m just f--ing super calm.

Called party: Well you don’t need anything else on your plate.

Individual 1: The f--r is trying to solicitate me to murder.

Called party: Huh?

Individual 1: He is trying to solicitate me to murder.

Called party: He is trying to recilitate you to what?

Individual 1: He is trying to solicitate me to murder.

Individual 1 gave a written statement saying Piontek drew him the map of the home, which was later flushed. The inmate stated that he re-drew the map of the target home from memory.

"He [Piontek] said it would be best to look like an accident," reads the inmate's statement regarding the alleged hit on the witnesses.

The inmate stated that he had been cellmates with Piontek for seven days and did not know him prior to lock up.

Piontek is also charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under Age 12 and Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child. He's being held on a $50,000 cash bond in this case.

Action 2 News is not releasing any information about the case in effort not to give identifying information about the young victim.