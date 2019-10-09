Man charged with selling pounds of meth out of Grand Chute hotel

Federal charges have been filed against a man accused of selling large quantities of meth out of a hotel room in Grand Chute.

A federal criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Derek A. Liebergen is accused of possession with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of "a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine."

He's also charged with possessing a gun in a drug trafficking crime.

On Sept. 9, investigators met with a confidential source who had purchased "large quantities of methamphetamine" from Liebergen. The complaint states the source had made multiple purchases from Liebergen in the past.

The source told police that Liebergen would travel from out of state to the Appleton area with a large amount of meth. He would rent out a hotel room and "sell multiple pounds of methamphetamine" from the room.

The source told officers that Liebergen was going to be in the area on Sept. 11 with a large amount of meth. Police caught up with Liebergen at a Grand Chute hotel. They searched his hotel room and found 60 pounds of meth and one kilogram of what investigators believed to be heroin/fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Liebergen agreed to an interview after his arrest. He admitted to traveling from Missouri to Wisconsin with meth. He stated his intent was to sell the meth to pay off a drug debt to his supplier, according to the complaint.

The Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit, Brown County Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation worked together on the case.

The case is being prosecuted in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Action 2 News is following up on this story and will have reports tonight.

