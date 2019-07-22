Man charged with making threat to bomb Lambeau Field

A De Pere man faces two misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to bomb Lambeau Field and kill thousands of people.

According to court documents obtained by Action 2 News, a person in Michigan's U.P. called Green Bay police Friday night saying they received a Facebook message on July 3: "If you dont give me the money I'm gonna take your f--ing patching rig & bomb Lambeau field & kill 10,000 people....Pay up or I'm gonna make your family name famous with the greatest terroristic act in history." The writer also warned he was "SUPER...psycho."

The writer was identified as 39-year-old Dustin McLeod of Ledgeview.

McLeod admitted sending a message to a coworker about Lambeau Field but couldn't remember what he said exactly. He also repeatedly told investigators anything he said in the past was never serious and he would never hurt anyone.

McLeod is charged with sending a computer message threatening injury or harm and disorderly conduct. Each of the charges carries a maximum 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine.

Police shared his picture with Green Bay Packers' security staff.