Man charged in robbery of woman outside Legdeview grocery store

A man has been charged with robbery for pushing a woman down and stealing her purse outside a Ledgeview grocery store, according to court documents.

Nathan B. Gay, 28, is charged with Robbery by Threat of Force--a felony that comes with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The crime happened June 7, 2019, at the Piggly Wiggly store at 575 Swan Road.

At about 10:55 a.m., the victim arrived at the Piggly Wiggly and saw a man standing near an entrance. She asked him where the post office was, but he said he didn't know.

The woman went inside and found the post office and mailed her letters. She came out a few minutes later and started walking to her vehicle. That's when she was pushed.

"After being shoved to the ground, my purse was ripped from my hand and then the male ran away with it," reads the victim statement.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of the suspect shortly after the robbery.

Investigators also recovered the purse, which had been tossed aside by the suspect.

About eight months later, a Brown County investigator interviewed Nathan Gay at a home in Green Bay. Gay denied robbing the victim outside the Piggly Wiggly. The investigator told Gay that his DNA was on the victim's purse.

Gay was arrested and taken to the Brown County Sheriff's Office for further interviews. He consented to a DNA sample and a search of his phone.

At that point, Gay said, "I might as well just talk."

Gay went on to explain that he was "just f---in' dope sick" and did not remember why he was in the area of the Piggly Wiggly. He recalled encountering the victim outside the store and that he "pickpocketed" her. He said he grabbed her purse and "she fell." He remembered grabbing $2 out of the purse and then tossing the purse.

Gay told investigators that he was sorry. They stated that he seemed remorseful.

Gay provided a statement saying he was "dope sick and struggling at the time."

"My mindset was not normal and I was high on Xanax and maybe opiates," Gay said. "I don't know why I was there."

Gay goes on to say, "I saw an elderly lady in the parking lot. She carried a handbag. I don't know why I did this and I am very sorry. I took the handbag from the elderly lady. When I took it she fell to the ground. I ran away south. I opened up the purse and took out cash which was about $2.00. I remember somebody yelling at me after I did it. I threw the purse and I believe I walked home down Chicago St.... I'm very sorry I did this. I am not this type of person."

Gay appeared in court on Feb. 11. The court set signature bond at $5,000.

