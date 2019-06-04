Man charged in 2016 Bellevue homicide due in court for plea hearing

A man charged in the 2016 killing of a Bellevue woman is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a plea hearing.

Anthony Kitchenakow, 46, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the shooting death of Suzette Langlois.

Kitchenakow's plea hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Brown County Court. Action 2 News will be there and update this developing story.

On Aug. 29, 2016, Langlois, 52, was found shot to death in the driveway of her home at 3020 Manitowoc Road. A deputy found a handgun magazine on the driver's seat of Langlois's car. He also found shell casings in the vehicle.

Investigators learned that Suzette's boyfriend owed Kitchenakow a drug debt, and that was believed to be the motive behind the shooting. Investigators said Suzette was the target.

In Sept. 2018, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab received a DNA hit from the gun magazine found in Suzette Langlois's car. The DNA matched Anthony Kitchenakow, according to a criminal complaint.

Kitchenakow was taken into custody at his home on the Menominee Indian Reservation. He was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

