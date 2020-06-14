Man charged after leading police on chase at 120 mph

A Mindoro man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.

The La Crosse Tribune reports prosecutors charged 22-year-old Frederick Clements on Friday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer, both felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police tried to stop Clements on April 20 after spotting him doing 45 mph in a 35 mph zone and running a stop sign before continuing to speed up.

Police stopped the chase after an officer reached speeds of 113 mph.

Clements turned himself in that night.

