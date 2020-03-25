Man drowns after attempting to rescue dog

Authorities say a man is dead after trying to rescue a dog which had fallen through the ice.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, they were called to a pond on private property in the Town of Weyauwega at 3:52 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the dog had been able to get out of the pond before their arrival.

The Sheriff's Office says members of the Weyauwega Fire Department were able to find the man at 4:10 p.m. in the pond and get him to shore.

Officials tried resuscitation, however the man was pronounced dead at Theda Care Medical Center in Waupaca.