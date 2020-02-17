Man bound over for trial in fatal stabbing of former Oshkosh Police captain

A man charged in the stabbing death of a former Oshkosh Police captain has been bound over for trial.

Ian Suzuki, 28, waived his preliminary hearing in Winnebago County on Feb. 13. The court bound him over for trial and scheduled an arraignment hearing for March 9.

Suzuki is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide in the slaying of Jay Puestohl.

A criminal complaint states officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Waugoo Avenue on Feb. 2. Puestohl had been visiting a woman who lives at the address.

Suzuki, who had been staying at that home, arrived and demanded Puesthol leave. There was a struggle and Suzuki ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife and stabbed Puestohl in the neck, according the to the complaint.

Suzuki told officers, "I stabbed him [Puestohl] in the neck. You need to save him."

Puestohl was taken to a hospital where he died.

The complaint states Suzuki had been hospitalized the day before the stabbing. Puestohl's friend told investigators Suzuki had mental health issues since middle school and was seeing a psychiatrist since last October. She said he was prescribed medications for depression and anxiety.

Suzuki is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Puestohl served 32 years with the Oshkosh Police Department. He retired as Captain of Investigative Services Bureau in 2008.