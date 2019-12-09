Man bound over for trial in Hollywood Hein slaying

A man charged with killing Kevin "Hollywood" Hein during a robbery at a Neenah bar has been bound over for trial.

Casey Cameron, 36, appeared in Winnebago County Court Dec. 9 for a preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause that a felony was committed and ordered the case to move forward to trial.

Cameron is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details how police were able to track down Cameron after the Oct. 14 robbery and shooting at Short Branch Saloon. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a "large amount of blood" coming from his head and torso. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene, officers found a black bandanna worn by the suspect near Hollywood's body.

Home security video and cell phone video helped police narrow down their search. On Oct. 17, a Crime Stoppers tip told police that Casey Cameron matched the description of their suspect.

Police were able to collect a cigarette tossed out by Casey Cameron and send it out for DNA testing.

On Nov. 8, police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette was consistent with DNA found on the bandana at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with swabs from the crime scene. DNA from Hollywood's fingernail clippings also matched the cigarette butt DNA, according to the complaint.

Hollywood Hein had many friends in the community. After Hollywood's murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycle motorcade to honor Hein's love of Harley-Davidsons. A Pierce fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional, to honor Hollywood's more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

"He was like a big teddy bear,” said friend Mel Kiesow. “He was Hollywood."

Casey Cameron remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.