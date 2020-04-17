Man bound over for trial for murders of Diemel brothers

A Missouri man charged in the murders of two Shawano County men has been bound over for trial.

Garland "Joey" Nelson, 25, appeared via video in front of a Caldwell County judge Thursday. Nelson waived his preliminary hearing and the judge ordered the case bound over for a formal arraignment.

Nelson is charged with 1st Degree Murder in the July 2019 deaths of brothers Nick and Justin Diemel.

Human remains were found on Nelson's sprawling farm in Braymer, Missouri. In October, those remains were identified as Nick and Justin Diemel, owners of Diemel Livestock in Bonduel, Wisconsin.

The Diemels did business with Nelson, who would feed and sell cattle for the Diemels. Investigators believe the Diemels traveled to Missouri last summer to collect a $250,000 debt from Nelson

On July 21, the Diemels rented a truck and traveled to the Nelson farm. They were due to return home to Shawano County in Wisconsin that day. Nick and Justin were never seen again.

"Based on the investigation, it is believed Nick and Justin Diemel never left the property after they arrived and were intentionally killed. It is believed Garland Joseph Nelson acted alone or in concert with others in committing the act of murder against both Nick and Justin Diemel," reads an affidavit filed against Nelson.

The affidavit says at 11:45 a.m., Nelson drove the Diemel brothers' rental vehicle from his Braymer farm to a park-and-ride in Holt, Missouri. Nelson stated that he left the keys in the ignition and removed the Diemel brothers' cell phones and tossed them along the roadway. He arranged for someone to pick him up and take him back to the farm.

The affidavit states remains were found in a 55-gallon barrel in a pole barn on the Nelson farm. The affidavit states Nelson admitted to burning the remains, crushing the burn barrels, and cleaning up blood in a barn.

A blood stain on Nelson's clothing was a DNA match for Nick Diemel, according to the affidavit.

Remains were also found on a trailer on a ranch in Nebraska. A rancher had recently purchased the trailer from Missouri.

A neighbor described hearing the sound of multiple gunshots coming from the direction of the Nelson farm at about 11:15-to-11:30 on the morning of July 21. That's the time Nelson admitted that the Diemels were on the property prior to Nelson driving their rental vehicle to Holt.

A fired 30-30 caliber cartridge was found in Nelson's clothing.

30-30 caliber ammunition was found in Nelson's vehicle. Nelson was in possession of a 30-30 caliber rifle.

In addition to the murder charges, Nelson has been charged with Abandonment of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Nelson's arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

Nelson is facing separate charges in Bourbon County, Kansas, related to treatment of livestock. The charge is Endangering the food supply; Bring domestic animal infected with disease.

Nelson previously spent two years in federal prison for fraud.

