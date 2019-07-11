Man booked for 5th OWI after July 4 crash in Sturgeon Bay

A Sturgeon Bay man was arrested for 5th offense OWI after crashing near Fourth of July festivities.

Police identified the suspect as Steven J. Rychlinski.

On July 4, officers were called to a multiple vehicle crash in the 700 block of North 3rd Avenue. It was in the area of Sunset Park. That's where Fourth of July festivities were underway.

Witnesses say Rychlinski attempted to drive away, but they were able to get a hold of his keys.

"Rychlinski refused field sobriety testing for officers. Rychlinski appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody," reads a post on the Sturgeon Bay Police Facebook page.

Rychlinski was booked into the Door County Jail on a charge of 5th Offense OWI.

No one was hurt in the crash. It happened about 6:45 p.m.