Man beaten in home burglary; 3 arrested in Marinette County

Two men and a woman, all from Marinette, are accused of burglarizing a home and attacking a man who lived there.

Marinette County Jerry Sauve says the assault happened during a home invasion Thursday afternoon at a home on Rehms Rd. in the Town of Peshtigo.

The three burglars fled in a vehicle, but deputies found Dallas Willis, 30, and Jack Swearingen, 41, in a wooded area off River Rd. in the Town of Porterfield. Laura Dahlin, 36, was arrested in the Town of Grover Thursday evening.

We don't know the condition of the victim, but the sheriff calls this a case of "substantial battery."

The three suspects are in the county jail while their cases are forwarded to the district attorney for charges.

Willis and Swearingen are being held on probation violations. Dahlin is being held on suspicion of criminal trespassing and being party to the crime of substantial battery.