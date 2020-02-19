Man asks for change of venue in Ethan Hauschultz murder case

A Manitowoc man charged with the murder of a 7-year-old boy is asking for change of venue in his case.

On Feb. 18, Timothy Hauschultz, 49, appeared in Manitowoc County Court and filed several motions.

Hauschultz is asking for a change of venue. If granted, that means a jury outside of Manitowoc County would hear the case.

Hauschultz is also asking to "suppress fruits of unreasonable search," according to online court records.

A hearing on those motions is set for April 27.

Hauschultz is charged with Felony Murder, Child Abuse, Battery and Contributing to Delinquency in the 2018 death of Ethan Hauschultz.

Timothy Hauschultz's son, Damian, and wife, Tina, are also charged in the case.

Criminal complaints state Ethan was hit, kicked, poked, repeatedly shoved to the ground, and a heavy log was rolled across his chest by Damian Hauschultz, who was 14 at the time. The older boy "stood on (Ethan's) body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle. He ultimately buried Ethan completely in snow."

Timothy and Tina, Ethan's court-appointed guardians, took Ethan to a hospital where he died after life-saving efforts by medical staff.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Ethan died from hypothermia and blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

Ethan and his siblings were put in the Hauschultz family's care in 2017. The siblings told investigators Timothy Hauschultz frequently punished them by making them walk laps around the yard carrying heavy logs.

Damian Hauschultz told investigators he was frustrated because the younger boys were dropping the wood every 5 minutes. When Ethan became unresponsive, he thought the boy was just resisting, so he buried him under what he estimated was 80 pounds of packed snow and ice. Deputies say Ethan weighed 60 pounds.

Investigators asked Damian how much snow was covering Ethan. Damian replied by saying Ethan "was in his own little coffin of snow." He then laughed, according to a criminal complaint.

The case has inspired lawmakers to act. State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) tells Action 2 News that "Ethan's Law" would prevent the placement of a child into the care of a non-parent with a criminal record of violence or abuse.

Timothy Hauschultz's record includes a conviction of Disorderly Conduct - Domestic Abuse.

"He was placed with somebody who should not have been entrusted with his care. I mean, there were red flags all over the place," says Sen. Jacque.

Damian Hauschultz, now 16, asked for his case to be moved to juvenile court but was denied. He's due in court on April 2.

Tina McKeever-Hauschultz has a competency hearing scheduled for March 31.