Man arrested in Fond du Lac County arson investigation

A 43-year-old North Fond du Lac man has been arrested on charges related to a number of suspicious fires in the Fond du Lac area.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the man is being held in the Fond du Lac County jail. Charges are being referred to the district attorney's office.

The man's name was not released. The Sheriff's Office says more details will be included in a criminal complaint that lays out the charges against the suspect.

Investigators believe the man acted alone.

Action 2 News first reported on the fires in March. Fond du Lac County investigators announced they were looking into five fires and believed some were intentionally set.

They listed the following fires as "suspicious":

- 231 N. Military Road in Fond du Lac - 3 a.m. on March 19, 2020

-729 Maine Avenue in North Fond du Lac - 12:30 a.m. on March 20, 2020

- N7494 Lakeshore Dr. in the Town of Friendship - 4:31 a.m. on March 20, 2020

-17 Meadowlark Ct. in North Fond du Lac - 5:07 a.m. on March 20, 2020

-60 Clinton St. in North Fond du Lac - 8:58 a.m. on March 20, 2020

“Arson is a serious crime that can jeopardize the lives of residents and puts the safety of firefighters and other first responders in danger as they work these scenes. Sheriff’s investigators worked tirelessly alongside members of the Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal's Office, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and the North Fond du Lac Fire Department to identify and pursue this suspect. Our community can be proud of the collaborative efforts of state, county, and local law enforcement agencies and local fire departments working together to apprehend this individual. We also want to thank everyone who shared our original media release and provided tips and other information to assist this team in their investigation," reads a statement from Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.