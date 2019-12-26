Man arrested in Christmas Eve shooting death in Madison

Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide in Madison.

The State Journal reports that the suspect was booked shortly after midnight Wednesday on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police say the victim was shot to death.

The incident is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year and the second this month.

Twenty-year-old Marcus T. Hamilton, is charged with the Dec. 14 shooting death o 18-year-old Gunnar T.G. Holum, after a drug deal turned into a robbery.

