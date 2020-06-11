Man arrested for stabbing roommate in Menasha

A 34-year-old Menasha man is in jail, accused of stabbing his roommate early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim called 911 saying he was stabbed by his roommate on the 400-block of Broad St.

He was treated for his injuries at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah and released.

Police say it took 30 minutes to persuade the suspect to come out of the house. Officers noticed he had minor injuries, but he refused medical treatment and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Police are seeking charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct.