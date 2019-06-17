Man arrested for OWI, burglary after hitting woman in Calumet County

A suspect has been arrested on an OWI injury charge after hitting a woman in Calumet County.

At about 3:30 a.m., the Calumet County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5600 block of Irish Road in the Town of Rantoul. A 34-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Earlier, the woman had heard noises outside and went out to investigate. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says it appears the suspect had parked his vehicle in the road and entered the woman's garage.

The woman confronted the man. He got in his vehicle in attempt to flee the scene. His vehicle hit the woman, critically injuring her.

The woman aw airlifted to a Neenah hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect vehicle was found in a ditch about a mile away. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He was then booked into the Calumet County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office is recommending charges of OWI Causing Injury and Burglary.

No names were released.