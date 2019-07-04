Man arrested for 9th OWI after crashing into concrete wall

A 46-year-old man was arrested for his 9th operating while intoxicated offense after hitting a wall in Winnebago County.

The suspect was identified as Larry Matthew Eldridge of Marshall.

On July 4, at 7:05 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol was called to a crash on I-41 NB at Prospect Ave. A vehicle had collided with a concrete wall.

A trooper found Larry Eldridge unconscious in an SUV. He was not wearing a seat belt.

"Open intoxicants were discovered in the vehicle and the odor of alcohol was present on the driver," reads a statement from the State Patrol.

Eldridge was taken to a Neenah hospital. He was arrested for 9th offense OWI and 2nd offense Operating After Revocation.

Eldridge was the only person in the vehicle.